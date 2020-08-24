At least nine killed in twin blasts in southern Philippines
At least nine people were killed while 17 others were wounded after two explosions struck the southern Philippine province of Sulu on August 24, according to local military.
Two explosions rocked Jolo town in the southern Philippine province of Sulu on August 24, killing at least nine people. (Photo: ABS-CBN News)
Hanoi (VNA) – At least nine people were killed while 17 others were wounded after two explosions struck the southern Philippine province of Sulu on August 24, according to local military.
In an initial report, the military said the first blast hit at around noon in front of a grocery store along a busy street in Jolo, the capital of Sulu.
It was followed by another explosion an hour later which rocked a cathedral, only about 70m away from the first blast scene.
Police has also confirmed these big blasts and been verifying death toll and injuries./.