World Thai central bank to help COVID-19-hit firms with debt restructuring The Bank of Thailand (BoT) will focus on assisting businesses, especially those severely affected by COVID-19 pandemic, to restructure their debts, the bank’s Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said on August 21.

World Indonesia’s July trade surplus highest in nine years Indonesia recorded 3.26 billion USD in trade surplus in July, a nine-year high, as the export value reached 13.72 billion USD while imports were 10.46 billion USD.

World ADB pledges to double loan commitments to Indonesia The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has pledged to double loan commitments to Indonesia this year to facilitate economic recovery in one of its biggest client countries.