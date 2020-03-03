Society Body of missing Vietnamese sailor found in sunken Panamanian ship Nguyen Van Tri, one of the two Vietnamese sailors working onboard a Panama-flagged cargo ship that sank on October 12, 2019 in Tokyo Bay of Japan, was found dead inside the vessel.

Society Vietnam’s coronavirus song praised on American TV show “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, an American late-night talk and news satire television programme hosted by comedian John Oliver, has praised a Vietnamese song on how to fight the novel coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19).

Society Work starts on another Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument Construction of a Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument began in the Cambodian province of Kampong Speu on March 2.