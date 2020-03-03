At least one killed as thunderstorms hit northern provinces
A house in Yen Bai is damaged by hail and thunderstorms (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – At least one person was killed and 14 others injured after hail and thunderstorms hit the northern mountainous provinces on March 2 night.
According to the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the hardest hit were Yen Bai and Ha Giang.
In Ha Giang, a 26-year-old man died and 10 others got injured, including five in critical conditions, because of electrocution after lightning stroke an electric substation in Sung Trai commune, Dong Van district. The whirlwind blew away the roofs of a dozen of houses and damaged about 21 hectares of crops.
Four people were wounded in Yen Bai while three houses collapsed and 2,073 houses suffered damage.
The natural disasters also destroyed 200 houses and 22 hectares of crops in Lai Chau and blew of the roofs of two houses in Tuyen Quang.
The committee has asked the northern and north central provinces to urge people to take precautions against hail and thunderstorms and promptly address the aftermaths to bring their life back to normalcy.
According to weather forecasts, a cold spell is moving towards the north, bringing along heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong wind.
Rain is forecast to engulf north-central and central regions in coming days.
Temperatures in the north are predicted to drop to between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius even under 13 in some mountainous areas. However, the cold spell will not last long./.