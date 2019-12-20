Culture - Sports Becamex Binh Duong win BTV Cup 2019 Becamex Binh Duong beat Vietnam’s U20 team 3-0 to lift the 2019 BTV Cup international football tournament on December 18 in southern Binh Duong province.

Culture - Sports Mong ethnic people in northwest celebrate Tet festival Mong ethnic people in the mountainous northwestern region are celebrating their traditional Tet festival, Nao Pe Chao at the end of the 11th Lunar month.

Culture - Sports Hue Festival 2020 promises unique experiences The Hue Festival 2020 is scheduled to take place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from April 1-6 next year, marking a 20-year development process of Vietnam’s first internationally-acclaimed culture-art-tourism event.