Athletes to compete in Tuan Chau Sunset Triathlon in August
The Tuan Chau Sunset Bay Triathlon 2020 will be held on August 1 on Tuan Chau Island, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh.
Athletes compete at last year's Tuan Chau Sunset Bay Triathlon. (Photo: sunsetbaytriathlon.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Tuan Chau Sunset Bay Triathlon 2020 will be held on August 1 on Tuan Chau Island, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh.
The second edition is scheduled three months earlier than last year, just several weeks after the easing of social distancing regulations.
Athletes will compete in a 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run in the afternoon to sunset, a unique time compared to other triathlons in Vietnam.
Last year, more than 300 athletes from 18 nations and territories took part in the event./.