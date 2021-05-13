Culture - Sports Vietnam moves closer to Futsal World Cup Vietnam are due to take on Lebanon on May 23 and May 25 in a two-legged tie played in the UAE, its final bid to advance to the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup finals in Lithuania in September.

Culture - Sports Multi-sensory experiences with “Xam” singing genre Multi-sensory experiences with “Xam” singing genre will be offered to visitors at the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) Art Studio in Hanoi from May 16-22.

Culture - Sports Photo book on diplomat Nguyen Co Thach debuts The Foreign Ministry and Vietnam News Agency Publishing House have published a photo book entitled “Diplomat Nguyen Co Thach”, on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary (May 15).