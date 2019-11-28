National start-up day Techfest Vietnam 2019 took place in California’s Silicon Valley in mid-September. Attending the event, Vietnamese start-ups had a chance to pitch their ideas to 200 intellects, experts and ventures from both countries.

Following the United States, the Republic of Korea and Singapore are the next destinations of Techfest. The two countries were selected due to their abundant ventures that have been investing in Vietnam recently. Ventures participating in the event were provided with an in-depth insight into Vietnamese start-up environment.

Techfest is a component of National project 844 on supporting the national innovative startup ecosystem through 2025.

With aggressive implementation of the project by the Ministry of Science and Technology and active support by foreign partners, Vietnam has made it the top three strongest start-up ecosystems in ASEAN, behind Indonesia and Singapore.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, exposing domestic start-ups to international business environment is among Vietnam’s strategies to improve its start-up movement./.

VNA