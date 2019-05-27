Vietnam’s history of resistance wars against French colonialism and American imperialism has given it many heroes and magnanimous stories. After several decades, many veterans have passed away but the stories are echoed through war keepsakes. Binh Duong provincial museum has collected many of these from local people and veterans in order to preserve the historical values of the wars.

In 2017 and 2018, Binh Duong provincial museum has received 300 items from the two resistance wars, including flashlights, compasses, letters, flags, and medals.

Each item has its own story but all portray the scarifies that earlier generations have made for national peace and independence. They help educate youngsters about history and patriotism. –VNA