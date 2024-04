The State Bank of Vietnam will start auctioning 16,800 taels of SJC-branded gold bars in Hanoi on April 23, it said in a statement.The starting price will be 80.7 million VND (3,170 USD) per tael. A tael equals 37.5 grams or 1.2 ouncesFifteen businesses have been given permission to buy. They need to make a deposit of 10% of their purchase value. Each purchaser is allowed to place orders for at least 1,400 taels and at most 2,000 taels.Bidders will have 30 minutes to determine the price and volume they want. The winners will be announced one hour after the auction closes.