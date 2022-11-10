Culture - Sports Festival to promote heritage values to the world Beauty queens from the Tourism World Pageant will gather at Trang An Heritage Connecting - Ninh Binh Festival that will take place in the northern province of Ninh Binh from November 17-19.

Culture - Sports Vietnam International Fashion Week returns to Hanoi Eighteen Vietnamese and international fashion designers and brands will take part in the Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Fall/Winter 2022 held in Hanoi this month after a three-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture - Sports Da Lat launches new cultural tourism service Two favourite plays “Khoc giua troi xanh” (Crying under the Blue Sky) and “Yeu la thoat toi” (Love to be Unguilty) have entertained local residents and visitors to the Central Highlands resort city of Da Lat.