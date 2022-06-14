Society International Day of Yoga 2022 celebrated across Vietnam Events run by the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to mark the 8th International Day of Yoga 2022 (June 21), themed ‘Yoga for Humanity’, are set to take place nationwide, heard at a press conference in Hanoi on June 13.

Society Spreading the love for the homeland, the sea, and the islands through Vietnamese language classes After each long trip to Truong Sa island district and the DK1 platform, OVs collected “valuable documents” which are photos and videos which they were eager to share with the second and third generations born abroad.

Society National flag’s odyssey to Truong Sa islands A Vietnamese traveler carried a national flag across all continents worldwide, completing a 1,000-nautical-mile journey to Truong Sa (Spratly) islands, and the carrier’s dream came true.

Society The Unpaid Ambassador on national sovereignty over sea and islands Visiting Truong Sa in May, each overseas Vietnamese brings his/her own luggage of perspectives, points of view and feelings. But after each trip, all have the same "denominator" of national pride. Flowers, grains of sand, coral reefs in the sacred islands, each of them has become a “marker” of Truong Sa sovereignty.