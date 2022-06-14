August event to honour 100 outstanding blood donors
An event honouring 100 outstanding blood donors nationwide, particularly during COVID-19 outbreaks, is slated for mid-August, as part of myriad activities marking World Blood Donor Day (June 14) in Vietnam.
According to the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, meetings, conferences, and voluntary blood donation campaigns are scheduled. Meanwhile, related sides will organise awareness-raising communications activities across residential areas.
Every year, Vietnam needs about 2 million blood units for emergency aid, medical treatment, and as reserves for accidents, disasters, and epidemics.
The voluntary blood donation movement has developed strongly, attracting the participation of people from all social strata, from students, civil servants, armed forces personnel, health workers, to religious dignitaries and workers.
Bach Quoc Khanh, Director of the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), said public awareness has improved considerably compared to that 5 - 10 years ago. Despite the complex COVID-19 situation, whenever the institute faced blood shortages, it only needed to issue an appeal and thousands of blood donors would come right the next day.
Shortages will no longer be a concern if all healthy people are ready to share their precious blood, he affirmed./.