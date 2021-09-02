August Revolution and National Day: Glorious historical milestone for Vietnam
The streets of the capital Hanoi are decorated with flags, flowers, banners, and posters to celebrate the 76th anniversary of National Day (September 2nd, 1945 - 2021). (Photo: VNA)
August Revolution Square is quiet on an autumn night in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
76 years have passed but the spirit of the August Revolution has always shone in the struggle for complete independence and unification, successfully building a peaceful, united, independent, democratic, and prosperous Vietnam under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
A liberation army tank crashes through the gates of the Independence Palace in Saigon on April 30, 1975. The taking of the palace marked the fall of the US-backed regime during the resistance war against the US. (Photo: VNA)
People raise flags and welcome troops marching to liberate the capital Hanoi, October 10, 1954. (Photo: VNA Archives)
A soldier waves a Vietnamese flag on the top of General Christian de Castries’ bunker on May 7, 1954. Vietnam became known around the world for the Dien Bien Phu Victory, which “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking”. (Photo: VNA Archives)
People gather at Ba Dinh Square to listen to the Declaration of Independence read by President Ho Chi Minh, September 2, 1945. (Photo: VNA)