Society At least 1 million housing units for low-income earners to be built by 2030 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Ministry of Construction to work together with other ministries and agencies to draft and submit a plan on building at least 1 million apartments of social housing for workers and low-income earners by 2030 to the Government in August.

Society Documentary on Agent Orange to be screened in Japan A documentary entitled “Long Time Passing” featuring a victim of Agent Orange (AO) living in Vietnam will be available in theatres in Tokyo from August 20. ​

Society Vietnam’s great friend passes away Raymonde Dien, a member of the French Communist Party and a symbol of the fight against the war by the French colonialists in Vietnam, passed away on August 19. She was 93.

Society Da Nang seeks to promote tourism on Tiktok More than 120 Tiktok content creators took part in a discussion on how to shoot videos promoting tourist destinations in Da Nang, during an event held by the municipal Tourism Promotion Centre and two media companies on August 20.