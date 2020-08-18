August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
Nguyen Ai Quoc (pseudonym of President Ho Chi Minh) chairs a conference on uniting communist parties into a single party organisation, the Vietnamese Communist Party, January 6 - February 2, 1930 (Photo: Archives/VNA)
Though not being successful, the Nghe-Tinh Soviet Movement in 1930-1931 still shows strong determination for independence of Vietnamese working class. It is considered a large-scale drill for the August Revolution in 1945 (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh returns to Vietnam and stays in Pac Bo in Cao Bang province to command Vietnam’s revolution, January 28, 1941 (Photo: Archives/VNA)
Na Nua Hut in Tuyen Quang province - where President Ho Chi Minh lived and worked in the former Viet Bac war zone (Photo: VNA)
The Ba To Guerilla Unit moved to Quang Ngai town in the central region to join local people to rise up to seize power, August 14, 1945 (Photo: VNA)
People in Saigon, now Ho Chi Minh City take to the streets to respond to the call for general uprising launched by the Party Central Committee and President Ho Chi Minh in August 1945 (Photo: VNA)
Tens of thousands of people of Hanoi and neighbouring provinces move to the square in front of the Hanoi Opera House to show the support for the general uprising to seize power from the Japanese fascists and their puppets, August 19, 1945 (Photo: VNA)
People gather in front of the Hanoi Opera House to support the August Revolution in 1945 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoians go on a march and occupy the Residential Palace of the Tonkin Governor, now the State Guest House, August 19, 1945 (Photo: VNA)
People gather at Ba Dinh Square to listen to the Declaration of Independence read by President Ho Chi Minh, September 2, 1945 (Photo: VNA)
The platform where President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945 (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh reads the Declaration of Independence, September 2, 1945. The Democratic Republic of Vietnam was the first State of workers and farmers in Southeast Asia (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh (front, centre) and other members of the provisional Government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam after the August Revolution in 1945 succeeded (Photo: VNA)