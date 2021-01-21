ASEAN Thailand prepares for hosting APEC 2022 The Government of Thailand has kick-started preparations for the country’s hosting of the 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and other related meetings.

World Vietnam supports democratic process in Somalia: Diplomat Vietnam supports the democratic process in Somalia, particularly the upcoming elections, Minister Counsellor Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has said.

ASEAN ASEAN digital ministers convene first meeting The first ASEAN Digital Ministers Meeting (ADGMIN1) took place virtually on January 21 under the theme of “ASEAN: A Digitally Connected Community”.

World Thailand’s domestic car sales may fall 5.3 percent in 2021 Domestic car sales in Thailand may drop 5.3 percent this year, after a 21.4 percent slump last year, amid a recent outbreak of the coronavirus, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on January 20.