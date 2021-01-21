Aussie expert assesses how 13th National Party Congress impacts Vietnam’s future
Vietnam’s current leaders, including those to be elected by the 13th National Party Congress, want the country to play a greater role internationally and to step up proactive international integration, said Carlyle A. Thayer, an Emeritus Professor of Politics at the University of New South Wales in Australia.
The 13th National Party Congress will take place from January 25 to February 2 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s current leaders, including those to be elected by the 13th National Party Congress, want the country to play a greater role internationally and to step up proactive international integration, said Carlyle A. Thayer, an Emeritus Professor of Politics at the University of New South Wales in Australia.
The expert made his statement in a recent article, in which he mentioned that in October last year, Vietnamese leaders released the text of the draft Political Report to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress and the text of the socio-economic development plan for the next five years.
He said according to the texts, Vietnam will continue on its path of domestic economic reform and anti-corruption drive. The nation will also step up its proactive efforts in international economic integration, including meeting its obligations under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement and free trade agreements with the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union.
While Vietnam has been a relative success story amidst the COVID-19, it faces several impediments to resuming high economic growth, noted the article.
Vietnam’s recovery will be affected by developments that is cannot control, such as US and European recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, it added./.