Business PetroVietnam must continue as role model: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 11 said the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) needs to remain a role model in expanding markets, optimising opportunities, connecting investment, and reviving growth, among other matters.

Business HDBank named among best companies in Vietnam HDBank was honoured along with other leading companies such as Vinamilk, Vingroup, CP Vietnam, and Vietnam National Petroleum Group as being among the Top 50 of Vietnam at the ceremony to announce the country’s 500 largest companies (VNR500) last week in Hanoi.

Business Bank offers soft loans to businesses for paying COVID-19-impacted workers The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) has allocated 31.6 billion VND (1.36 million USD) to 207 enterprises to pay wages for 8,529 labourers who lost jobs due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Ha Nam province's industrial production up 19 percent in 2020 Industrial production in the northern province of Ha Nam totalled 110.69 trillion VND (nearly 4.78 billion USD) last year, a 19 percent increase against 2019 and 5 percent higher than the annual plan, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.