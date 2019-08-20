Australia become the champions of the AFF U18 Championship 2019(Photo: www.bongda.com.vn)

Australia became the champion of the AFF U18 Championship 2019 after defeating Malaysia 1-0 in the final round on August 19.Australia enjoyed most of the possession in the first half, however, they were severely lacking in creativity against a well-disciplined Malaysian backline.The second half began with Ruiz-Diaz testing Malaysian goalkeeper Izhan with a free kick from the edge of the box, but after that, it was Malaysia’s turn to pile heavy pressure on the Australians. Luqman Hakim Shamsudin was the livewire for the Malaysians, and he tested Calderbank-Park in the 69th minute with a shot from a tight angle.Malaysia was forced into a substitution in the 75th minute after an injury to their first-choice goalkeeper Izhan, who was replaced by Firdaus Irman Fadhil.Australia scored a crucial goal four minutes later. Lachlan Ricky Brook was played through on goal and he lifted the ball over Fadhil and into the back of the net to score the title-winning goal.Malaysia tried their best to seek the equaliser, but in vain.The AFF U18 Championship 2019 was jointly held by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) and the Vietnam Football Federation in Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong province on August 6-20. The tournament drew the participation of 12 teams, namely Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor Leste and Vietnam.Indonesia secured third place in the tournament after beating Myanmar 5-0 on August 19. Host Vietnam stopped at the qualifier round after they lost 1-2 to Cambodia.-VNA