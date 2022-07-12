Australia ends anti-dumping tax on aluminum extrusions imported from Vietnam
Hanoi (VNA) - Australia's Anti-Dumping Commission (ADC) has decided not to continue to impose anti-dumping duties on aluminum extrusions originated from Vietnam and Malaysia.
Per the ADC’s final conclusion for its final review of the anti-dumping tax period for Vietnamese and Malaysian aluminum extrusions, the products accounted for a relatively small share of the Australian market during the past five years. The application of anti-dumping measures, meanwhile, did not create significant impacts on Australia's aluminum extrusion industry.
According to the ADC, it is unlikely that the products imported from Vietnam and Malaysia will continue to cause damage to the Australian manufacturing industry. Therefore, the 1.9% effective rate of duty imposed on Vietnam was said to expire from June 27, 2022.
The final review began on September 15 last year, examining the period from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021./.