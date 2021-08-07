World Deputy FM highlights higher awareness of ASEAN’s values amid difficulties Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the SOM ASEAN Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung has highlighted the higher awareness of ASEAN’s values amid increasing difficulties.

ASEAN ASEAN-US partnership contributes to building free, open Indo-Pacific: US official US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on August 6 issued a press statement to congratulate the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN Secretariat on the bloc’s 54th founding anniversary (August 8).

World Cambodia becomes coordinator for ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Relations Cambodia has taken over from Indonesia as the ASEAN Country Coordinator for ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Relations during 2021-2024, according to a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.