Society PM meets Vietnamese community in US Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the US on September 17 evening (local time), right after arriving in San Francisco for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities in the US.

Society Digital technology key to solving challenges: young parliamentarians Delegates to the just-ended ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly, showed their concern over digital transformation – a main content demonstrated in the conference’s theme “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”.

Society Measures sought to develop Vietnamese community in Japan The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on September 16 held a gathering to mark the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2023) and a talk show on measures to further develop the Vietnamese community in Japan.

Society Ministry rolls out measures to eliminate Hoi thanh cua Duc Chua Troi Me The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered localities to take measures to eliminate Hoi thanh cua Duc Chua Troi Me (World mission society Church of God) due to its violation of legal regulations on beliefs and religions.