Da Nang International Airport is one of the four airports that Australia will support Vietnam in reviewing and evaluating planning. (Photo: baogiaothong.vn)

– The Ministry of Transport said it has approved adjustments to the project reviewing, evaluating and recommending the results of research on planning for international airports of Da Nang, Cam Ranh and Phu Quoc for the 2021-2030 period with a vision toward 2050, and the planning scheme for Con Dao airport for the 2021-2030 period.The project is included in Aus4Transport, a technical assistance programme for Vietnam’s transport sector using non-refundable aid from the Australian Government in the 2017-2021 period.Apart from reviewing and evaluating the planning, it will give recommendations regarding the planning and types of aircraft, and organise workshops to raise capacity of stakeholders.The project has a total non-refundable ODA capital from the Aus4Transport programme of 713,000 AUD (over 450,000 USD), and is scheduled to last until June 2024./.