Australia hopes to deepen bonds with Southeast Asia: foreign minister
Australia wishes to further deepen its bonds with Southeast Asia, and cooperate with it for a peaceful region, Foreign Minister Penny Wong has said.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: skynews)Bangkok (VNA) –
She made the statement in a joint press conference with her Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai on November 1 while on an official visit to the Southeast Asian nation.
Australia is always committed to supporting ASEAN centrality and ASEAN-led institutions, and looks forward to working with all ASEAN partners to jointly shape a new era, including the development of a 2040 Southeast Asia economic strategy, she affirmed.
On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Australia-Thailand diplomatic ties, Wong and Don Pramudwinai, who is also Thai Deputy Prime Minister, signed a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of bilateral strategic partnership for 2022-2025./.