Business EVN launches Customer Gratitude Month Programme Towards the 68th traditional day of the electricity sector (December 21), the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) is carrying out a lot of activities to honour its customers.

Business PetroVietnam negotiates with Algeria for 2nd phase of oil & gas joint venture A delegation of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) led by Chairman of Members' Council Hoang Quoc Vuong had a working session on November 7 with representatives from relevant agencies of Algeria to speed up the implementation of the second phase of a tripartite joint venture project at the Bir Seba field in the African country.

Business 16.08 billion USD needed to upgrade seaport system: workshop Vietnam will need nearly 400 trillion VND (16.08 billion USD) to upgrade its seaport system by 2030, heard a workshop held by the Ministry of Transport in Hanoi on November 8.

Travel WTM 2022 a good chance for Vietnam to promote tourism Along with seeking partnership in the UK and Europe, Vietnamese travel firms and localities attending the World Travel Market (WTM) in London from November 7-9 have promoted the image of Vietnam as an attractive, friendly and safe destination for international tourists.