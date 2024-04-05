Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (second from left) meets with head of the International Division under Australia’s Department of Education Karen Sandercock (centre) on April 5. (Photo: VNA broadcasts)

Sydney (VNA) – Australia is committed to accompanying Vietnam in high-quality human resources training, especially through Australian training facilities in Vietnam and joint training programmes between the two countries’ universities and research institutes, head of the International Division under Australia’s Department of Education Karen Sandercock said on April 5.

At her meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam, Sandercock applauded the two countries' recent upgrade of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, describing this as a foundation for them to continue enhancing cooperation in education - training.



Australia will consider the cooperation with Vietnam in training human resources in such new fields as semiconductor manufacturing, digital transformation, and clean energy transition, to help guarantee supply chains and serve the Southeast Asian country’s socio-economic development and environmental protection, she remarked.



For his part, Ambassador Tam thanked Australian agencies, including its Education Department, for supporting the Vietnamese Embassy during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to Australia in early March.

He spoke highly the progress in educational cooperation as seen in the more than 32,000 Vietnamese students in Australia, which makes Vietnam the 6th largest source of foreign students here.

Tam called on the Australian side to continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese students and discuss measures for further strengthening educational and training ties, especially in new fields like semiconductor manufacturing, digital transformation, and clean energy transition./.