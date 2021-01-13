Australia provides support for Vietnamese-led research team
The Australia Renewable Energy Agency has granted aid worth 1 million AUD (750,000 USD) for a new-generation solar cell development project of a research team headed by Vietnamese national Dr. Nguyen Trong Hieu from the Australia National University (ANU).
Hieu, who is currently a senior lecturer in the solar cell major at the ANU, said that his team will spend the money developing more advanced equipment to help researchers measure photovoltaic properties of solar materials more accurately.
This new technology will be a step forward in the process of harnessing photovoltaic potential as a clean, affordable and sustainable source of energy for everyone, he stated.
According to him, a small amount will be spent on training postgraduates on how to use and apply the advanced equipment.
The research team hopes to basically complete the installation of equipment by the end of 2021, which will be used for different energy materials provided by energy companies and other research teams.
Since 2016, Hieu’s team has received a total of 6.4 million USD in aid for new-generation solar cell development projects./.