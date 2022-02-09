Australia ready to foster comprehensive ties with Vietnam: Speaker of lower house
Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Andrew Wallace (right) and Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Tat Thanh. (Photo: VNA)Sydney (VNA) – Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Andrew Wallace expressed his hope to boost comprehensive ties with Vietnam during a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Tat Thanh on February 9.
The Speaker noted with pleasure the positive development of the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership, and spoke highly of efforts made by both sides to strengthen their relationship pragmatically and intensively, with the Australia-Vietnam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy (EEES) put in place.
He congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic achievements last year, saying Vietnam maintained its positive economic growth and Australia has become the 10th biggest trade partner of the Southeast Asian nation despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wallace also lauded Vietnam’s performance in the pandemic fight and COVID-19 vaccination, which, he said, would be a foundation for the two countries to soon resume commercial flights and step up economic, trade and investment ties as well as people-to-people exchanges.
For his part, Thanh said Vietnam always keeps in mind Australia’s valuable support during its cause of national construction and development over the past 50 years, including Australia’s donation of COVID-19 vaccines to the country.
Both officials consented to beef up the bilateral relationship, especially their legislative ties, towards the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations (1973-2023).
They discussed the establishment of parliamentarians’ groups to strengthen the relationship, and shared the hope for the further exchange of visits by leaders of the two countries in efforts to advance their strategic partnership to a new height./.