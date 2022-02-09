Politics Vietnam co-chairs OECD Southeast Asia Program Vietnam and Australia have officially assumed the role of co-chairs of the Southeast Asia Regional Program (SEARP) under the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for the term 2022-2025 from Thailand and the Republic of Korea.

Politics Official emphasises importance of protecting Party’s ideological foundation Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia on February 9 asked the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House to compile more books on protecting the CPV’s ideological foundation.

Politics Hai Phong urged to take strong actions to achieve set targets Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with the Standing Board of the Hai Phong Party Committee while visiting this northern port city on February 9.

Politics Seminar spotlights revolutionary career of late Party leader Truong Chinh A scientific seminar held in Hanoi on February 9 highlighted Truong Chinh, former Party General Secretary and former Chairman of the State Council, as a reformed and creative leader of Vietnam.