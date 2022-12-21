Business Apple plans to start producing MacBooks in Vietnam by mid-2023 Apple plans to move some MacBook production to Vietnam for the first time next year as the US tech group continues diversifying its production base, Nikkei Asia has reported.

Business Central bank advised to continually fight against dollarisation, goldenisation The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) should continue to take measures against dollarisation and goldenisation in the domestic economy as the markets remain potential risks for the rising speculation and hoarding of the assets, experts said.

Business Test run conducted on elevated section of HCM City’s metro train A test run was conducted on an elevated section of Ho Chi Minh City's Metro Line No.1 on December 21, according to the city's Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on December 21 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,641 VND/USD on December 21, down 2 VND from the previous day.