Environment Workshop seeks to promote responsible tourism and wildlife conservation Preventing tourists from buying ivory products and endangered wild species is essential, especially in the context that Vietnam has fully reopened its door to international tourists and the tourism industry is on the way to recovery, heard a workshop held in Hanoi on June 22.

Environment Dive tourism suspension planned to protect coral reefs in Nha Trang Bay The central province of Khanh Hoa is planning to suspend dive tourism activities in vulnerable coral reef areas in Nha Trang Bay in the face of reef degradation there.

Environment Nha Trang scrambles to save coral reefs from bleaching Saving the coral reefs in Nha Trang Bay Marine Protected Area from massive bleaching is a priority that requires a long-term, scientific and sustainable strategy, scientists and oceanographers have said.