Australia to open first foreign university in Indonesia
Australia will open the first foreign university in Indonesia and consider downgrading travel warning for the country, as the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA- CEPA) has taken effect.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Canberra (Photo: ABC News)
Canberra (VNA) – Australia will open the first foreign university in Indonesia and consider downgrading travel warning for the country, as the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA- CEPA) has taken effect.
Following his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Canberra on February 10, Australian PM Scott Morrison told a press conference that Australia’s Monash University will set up a campus in Indonesia, becoming the first foreign educational establishment in the most populous country in Southeast Asia.
Morrison also announced that Australia will embark on a detailed plan to facilitate travelling between the two nations. It also agreed to downgrade travel warning, especially in areas frequently visited by Australians.
Widodo began his Australia visit on February 9, a day after the Indonesian legislature adopted the IA-CEPA that was expected to bring about 12 billion USD in two-way trade profit./.