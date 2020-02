Following his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Canberra on February 10, Australian PM Scott Morrison told a press conference that Australia’s Monash University will set up a campus in Indonesia, becoming the first foreign educational establishment in the most populous country in Southeast Asia.Morrison also announced that Australia will embark on a detailed plan to facilitate travelling between the two nations. It also agreed to downgrade travel warning, especially in areas frequently visited by Australians.Widodo began his Australia visit on February 9, a day after the Indonesian legislature adopted the IA-CEPA that was expected to bring about 12 billion USD in two-way trade profit./.