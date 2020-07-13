Australia to provide more funding to PAPI survey in Vietnam
Australia will add an additional 9.7 million AUD (6.75 million USD) between 2021 and 2025 to its funding of the Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) survey, conducted by the UN Development Programme.
Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie speaks at a recent workshop in Hue city (Photo: VNA)
The new funding comes under a recently-signed co-sponsorship agreement between the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and UNDP.
Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie affirmed her country’s strong support for Vietnam’s efforts in promoting provincial governance and public administration, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, UNDP Resident Representative Caitlin Wiesen said Australia’s substantial contribution will help PAPI further boost governance and public administration efficiency in Vietnam.
Australia’s sponsorship comes at a time when Vietnam is entering the post-pandemic recovery period, she noted, adding that UNDP will coordinate with partners to assist Vietnamese cities and provinces in improving their public administration performance, enhance accountability, and work towards people-centred administrations.
PAPI reflects people’s voices on the performance of the State apparatus and the quality of all-level administrations’ provision of services. The survey has collected opinions from 131,501 people since its launch in 2009, selected randomly nationwide.
Australia has been the official sponsor since 2018./.