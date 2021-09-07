Australia, Vietnam strive to finalise enhanced economic cooperation strategy
Officials of Australia and Vietnam are working hard to be able to finalise the Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy, which aims to beef up the bilateral economic ties, in late September, according to Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan.
Talking to international journalists during an online conference on September 6, Tehan highlighted a bright prospect for economic-trade cooperation between the two countries, saying that Australian and Vietnamese economies are complementary.
The trade bond between the two nations is constantly growing with many opportunities opening up, he said.
Australia sees great prospects for cooperation with Vietnam in the fields of traditional, renewable and clean energy, vocational education and training, and import and export of agricultural products, he went on.
People-to-people diplomacy between Australia and Vietnam has been constantly expanded and consolidated, significantly contributing to promoting their bilateral relations, the minister noted.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is very interested in and looks forward to seeing new developments in the Australia – Vietnam relationship, he added./.