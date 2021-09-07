Business Banks continue lower deposit interest rates The deposit interest rates at major banks has continued to decrease since the beginning week of September.

Business Eight-month credit in Hanoi rises 8.3 percent By the end of August, the total outstanding credit of the banking system in the capital city of Hanoi had reached 2.38 quadrillion VND (104 billion USD), an increase of 1 percent over the previous month and 8.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Business Vietnamese NA Chairman receives leaders of Austrian businesses National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received leaders of IMC University of Applied Sciences Krems (IMC Krems), Weforyou Group, and Christof Systems under Christof Industries Group as well as representatives of the Vietnamese community in Vienna on September 6 as part of his trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,102 VND/USD on September 7, down 4 VND from the previous day.