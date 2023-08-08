Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Mark Tattersall (L) and Deputy Chairman of Can Tho People’ Committee Nguyen Ngoc He in a meeting in Can Tho on August 7. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Australia wishes to expand collaboration with Can Tho city in particular and the Mekong Delta region at large, especially in agricultural area, said the country's Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Mark Tattersall during a meeting with Deputy Chairman of Can Tho People’ Committee Nguyen Ngoc He on August 7.

The diplomat said Australia has a close rapport with the Mekong Delta region through numerous projects related to agriculture, environment, education, and trade, adding that Australia, through its Australia Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), will continue to strengthen collaboration and implement projects to support the region to cope with climate change.

For his part, the Can Tho official said the National Assembly has issued a special resolution to create some preferential mechanisms to turn the city into a driving force of the Mekong Delta region, and investors, including those from Australia, will be eligible to enjoy preferential policies relating to administrative and customs procedures, taxation and land.

In the first six months of 2023, the export value of the city's goods to the Australian market was 17.5 million USD, with main exports being rice, seafood and garments.

Over the recent years, the city has received continuous support from the Australian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City through the Direct Assistance Program (DAP) in the field of rural clean water and the construction of agricultural bridges. These works have brought about practical effects, contributing to the locality's socio-economic development, narrowing the gap between rural and urban areas./.