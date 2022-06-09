Australian Ambassador honoured with insignia for environment cause
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha presented the "For the Cause of Natural Resources and Environment" insignia to Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie in recognition of her contribution to the sector at a ceremony held in Hanoi on June 9.
Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha presented the "For the Cause of Natural Resources and Environment" insignia to Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie in recognition of her contribution to the sector at a ceremony held in Hanoi on June 9.
Speaking at the event, Minister Ha thanked the Australian Embassy in Vietnam and Ambassador Mudie for their support to the country in the field of natural resources and environment, including a training course on the carbon market that will be held in the near future to help Vietnam to fulfil its commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050 as committed at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) highly appreciates the support of Australian volunteers to the ministry in the fields of policy and law development, biodiversity and climate change.
Ha expressed his belief that cooperation and friendship between Vietnam, the MONRE and the Government and people of Australia will become more sustainable, and collaboration in the field of natural resources and environment will continue to develop and bring more fruitful results.
For her part, Mudie said that the Australian Embassy in Vietnam and the MONRE have worked closely towards common goals in the field of natural resources and the environment. The two sides submitted to the Prime Ministers of the two countries to issue a joint statement on practical actions to respond to climate change on November 1, 2021 at COP26.
The Australian Embassy has actively coordinated with the ministry to carry out the joint statement. In particular, Australia has announced funding for a short-term course on cooperation mechanism and operation of carbon markets under the Paris Agreement for 25 civil servants and outsiders./.