Environment USAID, KOICA seal first MoU in Vietnam for environment protection The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) signed their first Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Vietnam, on cooperation to reduce pollution, mitigate climate change in the Mekong Delta, and accelerate the transition to clean energy in the Southeast Asian nation.

Health Traditional medicine workshop addresses wildlife trade More than 60 traditional medicine (TM) doctors, practitioners, and students discussed innovative solutions to eradicate treatments using endangered wild animals at a workshop in Hanoi on June 8.

Environment Quang Nam expands natural habitat for rare douc langurs Authorities of the central province of Quang Nam have been working to converting production forest areas on Hon Do mountain in Nui Thanh district into special-use forest areas in order to expand the natural habitat and ensure a suitable living environment for the development of a rare gray-shanked douc langur population.

Environment Tree planting programme launched for green Vietnam A programme named “Millions of green trees for a green Vietnam” was launched in Hanoi on June 8 by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU)’s Central Committee in coordination with Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co. Ltd.