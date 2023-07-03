Australian expert hails Vietnam's bamboo diplomacy
Vietnam’s increasing middle-power status in the Asia-Pacific region has sparked interest on its successful foreign diplomacy, which is known as “bamboo diplomacy”, said Layton Pike, Co-founder of the Australia Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI).
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the welcome ceremony in Hanoi for the Australian Prime Minister in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Sydney (VNA) – Vietnam’s increasing middle-power status in the Asia-Pacific region has sparked interest on its successful foreign diplomacy, which is known as “bamboo diplomacy”, said Layton Pike, Co-founder of the Australia Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI).
During a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Layton said bamboo is an ideal metaphor for Vietnam’s foreign outlook.
Bamboo "is deeply embedded in Vietnamese culture and history and portrays resilience, solidarity, and strength. Its roots are core metaphorical guiding principles used to form Vietnam’s foreign policy across its national interests, diversification efforts, and strategies in forming multi-dimensional relations and engagements," he said.
Layton Pike, Co-founder of the Australia Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI). (Photo: VNA)
According to the Australian expert, despite domestic issues surfacing, Vietnam continues a considered and proactive approach to its foreign policy.
He noted that Vietnamese leaders always prioritise international outreach, often with large delegations, and its domestic reception of visiting dignitaries is always spectacular, stressing that this approach is consistent across global powers from China, the USA, Russia, Japan, India and now Australia.
Vietnam has proven that it is a friend to many and consistent in its approach, he said.
Layton said in Australia, bamboo is often seen as a relenting root system and something which rarely stops growing. Australians would agree on the resilience and deep roots of bamboo. We would also agree that bamboo continues to grow, higher and higher, with high aspiration. It is these shared attributes that we see reflected in the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and Australia," according to Layton.
As Australia and Vietnam both look outward and play an increasingly influential role in the region, it is expected that both countries will continue to deepen collaboration and shared interests, the experts said, adding that the success of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to Hanoi in June 2023, and the importance he placed on building relationships and experiencing Vietnamese culture, will have positive flow on effects for years to come.
Layton said Australia believes in the consistency and friendship of Vietnam and the success of its bamboo diplomacy.
The relationship between the two countries is based on shared values, including independence, equality and the rule of law. And together these are the values that guide Australia and Vietnam’s joint effort to promote stability and prosperity in the region, he stated./.