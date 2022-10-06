Business Machinery, supporting industry expos gather 250 brands More than 250 brands are participating at METALEX Vietnam 2022, an annual exhibition showcasing machinery, tools and metalworking industry, and Supporting Industry Show 2022, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 6.

Business Exports of forestry waste products likely to rake in billions of USD Wood pellets, made from compressed sawdust and forestry wastes, have become a key currency earner of the wood industry, having the great potential to rank in the group of export staples with turnover of over 1 billion USD.

Business Strengthening connectivity key to boosting Vietnam-India trade: Analysts ​ Vietnam and India should further strengthen connectivity to record more robust growth in bilateral trade, which is expected to hit 15 billion USD this year and surpass the record the two countries set in 2021, Indian analysts have said.

Business E-retailing to grow 20% this year The COVID-19 pandemic has put the brake on Vietnam’s economic growth over the last two years but, on the other hand, it has also fueled a significant uptick in e-commerce which recorded a 16% growth to 13.7 billion USD in retail revenue in 2021, according to the White Book on Vietnamese E-business 2022.