ASEAN ASEAN senior officials convene online meeting The 38th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Energy (SOME 38) took place online on August 24 to review a series of activities and prepare for the upcoming 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM).

ASEAN Cambodia’s domestic tourism maintains growth Cambodia’s tourism sector served over 1.4 million domestic tourists during the five-day holiday last week, which were offered in compensation for the Khmer New Year holiday postponed in April, reported the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism.

ASEAN Indonesian gov’t promises nationwide 4G internet services by 2022 The Indonesian government is committed to accelerating a “national digital transformation” through five priority programmes, Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate has said.