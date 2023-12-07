Business Hanoi speeds up public investment disbursement As of November 15, Hanoi disbursed 30.13 trillion VND (1.24 billion USD) worth of public investment, meeting 64.2% of the plan assigned by the Government, and 56.75% of its set target.

Business Petrol prices down in latest adjustment Retail prices of petrol were revised down on December 7 in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Lang Son approves 460-million-USD expressway project Chairman of the People’s Committee of the northern border province of Lang Son Ho Tien Thieu has recently signed a decision approving a project on the building of an expressway connecting Huu Nghi border gate with Chi Lang district.

Business Vietnam Expo 2023 opens in HCM City The Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2023), one of the leading international trade exhibitions in Vietnam, convened in Ho Chi Minh City on December 7 with the participation of 1,200 enterprises from 22 countries and territories.