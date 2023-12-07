Australian food, beverage products introduced at MM Mega Market in Vietnam
“Taste of Australia”, a promotion event to introduce Australian food and beverage products, opened at MM Mega Market An Phu in Ho Chi Minh City on December 7.
At the MM Mega Market An Phu (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – “Taste of Australia”, a promotion event to introduce Australian food and beverage products, opened at MM Mega Market An Phu in Ho Chi Minh City on December 7.
The event, organised in MM Mega Market trade centre chain across the country until December 20, features 170 food and beverage products from Australia with a discount of 20%.
The event introduces a variety of high-quality products from meat, fruits, milk, cereals to specialties such as fresh rock lobster, abalone, oysters, salmon, and wine. Customers also have a chance to taste Australian dishes prepared by professional chefs.
Rebecca Ball, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for Vietnam and Cambodia at the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) said that this is the 4th time Austrade has organised the "Taste of Australia" event at MM Mega Market, aiming to promote Australia's innovative agriculture, food and beverage, culinary and culture industries.
Besides, the annual programme shows strong cooperation between the Australian and Vietnamese governments, as well as manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of the two sides to provide consumers with chances to experience products and goods of Australia right in Vietnamese retail channels, she said.
The official also highlighted the world leading food safety and quality standards of Australia.
Nguyen Duc Toan, Director of Merchandise of MM Mega Market Vietnam, said that the company has worked to bring high- quality Australian food and beverage products closer to Vietnamese customers.
Vietnam has been the 10th largest trading partner of Australia, while Australia is the 7th biggest trading partner of Vietnam./.