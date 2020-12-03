Politics NA Chairwoman meets ethnic minorities delegates Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met delegates to the second National Congress of Vietnamese Ethnic Minorities in Hanoi on December 3. Standing Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong was also at the meeting.

Politics Workshop discusses Vietnam-UN cooperation framework for 2022-2026 Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Kamal Malhotra, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, co-chaired a seminar on building the Vietnam – UN development cooperation framework in 2022-2026 in Hanoi on December 2.

Politics New Vietnamese ambassador seeks to bolster Vietnam-Kenya ties Newly-appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Tanzania and Kenya Nguyen Nam Tien presented his letter of credentials to Kenyan President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta in the capital city of Nairobi on December 2.

Politics Vietnam always treasures special relations with Cuba: Top leader The Vietnamese Party, State and people always treasure and want to further deepen the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation with their Cuban counterparts, a top leader has said.