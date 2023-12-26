Australian fund helps Ba Ria – Vung Tau improve quality of refraction service
The Fred Hollows Vietnam (FHFVN, Australia) has provided a 3.6-billion-VND (nearly 150,000 USD) aid package for the Eye Hospital of the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau to improve the quality of refraction services in the locality.
Illustrative image (Photo: baobariavungtau.vom.vn)Ba Ria – Vung Tau (VNA) – The Fred Hollows Vietnam (FHFVN, Australia) has provided a 3.6-billion-VND (nearly 150,000 USD) aid package for the Eye Hospital of the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau to improve the quality of refraction services in the locality.
This non-refundable project, to be implemented in the next five years, aims to enhance community access to two standard eyeglasses service facilities, and the access of eyeglasses and prescription eyewear service facilities to refraction training courses, thus improving the quality of refraction and prescription eyeglasses services in the locality.
The provincial People’s Committee has ordered the hospital to take full responsibility for managing, implementing, and completing the project on schedule and in line with the commitment to the sponsor.
The hospital will coordinate with Fred Hollows Vietnam and related agencies to implement the project following the provisions in a decree of the Government on the management and use of non-refundable aid not in the form of official development assistance of foreign agencies, organisations, and individuals for Vietnam./.