ASEAN Singapore to host first phygital exhibition The National Gallery Singapore will organise a thematic exhibition on artworks dedicated to children in the third edition of the Gallery Children’s Biennale programme, which will be a blend of physical and digital (phygital).

World Vietnam supports UNSC to have one voice on Israel-Palestine issue Vietnam has called on all parties to redouble efforts to combat terrorism in the Shahel region and supported the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to have one, strong voice on the Israel – Palestine issue during a video teleconference (VTC) on May 18.

World Indonesia sends surgical teams, medicines to Gaza Strip Indonesia's humanitarian organisation handling health emergencies for victims of war, conflict, and natural disasters, Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), sent a surgical team and medicines to the Gaza Strip of Palestine to assist war victims.

World Vietnam proposes ASEAN, China prioritise coordination in COVID-19 fight Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s ASEAN SOM, has suggested ASEAN and China prioritise coordination in fighting COVID-19 and spurring sustainable recovery.