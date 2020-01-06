Australian pairs jailed for drug possession in Indonesia
A court in Denpasar district, Bali province of Indonesia, on January 6 sentenced two Australian citizens to a total of 21 months in prison for drug possession.
Defendants are taken to the court (Photo: Internet)
According to the indictment, William Cabantog and David Van Iersel opened a restaurant and night club named “Lost City” serving foreigners in Canggu city, Bali.
They were arrested in July 2019 after a nylon bag containing 1.12 grammes of cocaine was found in a raid.
Earlier, police suspected that they frequently provided drug and narcotics for clients.
Indonesia is one of the countries that pose the most severe penalties on drug trafficking and transportation crimes irrespective of Indonesian or foreign citizens. If evidence is enough, violators could face death sentence./.
