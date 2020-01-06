World Thailand’s rice exports struggle to hit 8 million tonnes Rice exports may fall below 8 million tonnes for 2019, with this year's prospects still uncertain because of a slew of risk factors such as the continued strong baht, natural disasters and emerging new rice exporters like Myanmar and China, local media reported.

World Tens of thousands expected to join Cambodia’s Victory Day Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend a ceremony marking the 41st anniversary of the fall of the Khmer Rouge regime in Koh Pich island, Phnom Penh, on January 7.

World FDI flow into Cambodia picks up 11.7 percent in 2019 Cambodia lured more than 3.58 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2019, a year-on-year surge of 11.7 percent, with Chinese investment accounting for 43 percent of the total figure, according to the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC).

World Cambodia: owners of collapsed building in Kep city arrested The owners of a building that collapsed killing 36 people and injuring 23 in Cambodia’s Kep province were arrested on January 3, according to a local newspaper.