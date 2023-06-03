Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) is welcomed at the Noi Bai International Airport by Minister – Chairman of the Vietnamese Government Office Tran Van Son. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, June 3 (VNA) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at noon on June 3, beginning a two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.



This is the first official visit to Vietnam by PM Albanese since he took office and only two months after a State-level visit by Australian Governor-General David Hurley, showing Australia's great attention to the Southeast Asian nation.



The Australian PM was welcomed at the airport by Minister – Chairman of the Vietnamese Government Office Tran Van Son, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet, and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski, among others.



Within the framework of the visit, PM Albanese and the Australian delegation are scheduled to laid wreaths in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi; hold talks with PM Chinh and meet with the press; meet with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



The Australian leader is also scheduled to join with PM Chinh in an exchange event with the women’s football teams of Australia and Vietnam; go for a tour of Hanoi; and visit RMIT University and United Nations International School (UNIS) in Hanoi.



The visit by PM Albanese is expected to reinforce political trust and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of politics, diplomacy, security, defence, economy, investment, labour, technology, climate change response, and people-to-people exchanges./.

VNA