Australian PM begins official visit to Vietnam

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his spouse arrived in Hanoi on August 22, beginning his official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
VNA
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 17:12:00
Print
Vietnam Coast Guard – core force in national security protection
Gov’t, NA leaders pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh
India to build patrol ships for Vietnam
Press honoured for anti-corruption work
Mobile Police Force ensures order and security
Photos recall glorious historical pages
Vietnam – Thailand relations: Significant milestones
Foreign minister holds bilateral meetings