Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 18:33:16

Politics

Australian PM begins official visit to Vietnam

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his spouse arrived in Hanoi on August 22, beginning his official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Vietnam Coast Guard – core force in national security protection

Vietnam Coast Guard – core force in national security protection

Gov’t, NA leaders pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh

Gov’t, NA leaders pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh

India to build patrol ships for Vietnam

India to build patrol ships for Vietnam

Press honoured for anti-corruption work

Press honoured for anti-corruption work

Mobile Police Force ensures order and security

Mobile Police Force ensures order and security

Photos recall glorious historical pages

Photos recall glorious historical pages

Vietnam – Thailand relations: Significant milestones

Vietnam – Thailand relations: Significant milestones

Foreign minister holds bilateral meetings

Foreign minister holds bilateral meetings

Others