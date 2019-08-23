Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) and Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (Photo: VNA)

– Australia always attaches importance to enhancing relations with Vietnam – a key strategic partner of the country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the region, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on August 23.The PM made the affirmation at a meeting with Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh in Hanoi as part of his ongoing visit to Vietnam at the invitation of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.PM Morrison noted with pleasure the fruitful relations between Vietnam and Australia, and congratulated the Southeast Asian nation on its achievements in national construction and development.These attainments have helped to improve Vietnam’s role and position in the region and the world, the guest leader said, expressing his belief that the bilateral economic ties will prosper in the time ahead.Vietnam will be one of Australia’s top 10 trade partners, and the two countries will continue to join hands in many areas like reducing marine plastic waste and combating human trafficking and cross-border crimes, he stressed.The PM affirmed Australia’s stance of supporting Vietnam in shouldering its role as ASEAN Chair in 2020 and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021.For her part, Thinh rejoiced at the development of the bilateral ties over the past more than 45 years, especially the establishment of the strategic partnership, which has created a framework for bilateral collaboration in all realms in a more pragmatic and effective manner, especially politics, diplomacy, national defence-security, trade-investment, science-technology, and education-training.Vietnam always wishes that the bilateral ties would meet aspirations and practical interests of each country, and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region, she said, adding the country also hopes to maintain the fruitful bilateral relationship, creating a firm political connectivity to promote the strategic partnership.The Vice President used the occasion to thank the Australian Government for supporting and facilitating the community of more than 300,000 Vietnamese to stabilize their lives in the host country. -VNA