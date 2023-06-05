Politics Vietnam attaches great importance to ties with US: President President Vo Van Thuong hosted US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper in Hanoi on June 5, during which the State leader affirmed the importance that Vietnam attaches to cooperation between the two countries, describing the US as one of the leading partners of Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics FM’s France visit to reaffirm common perception of vision of bilateral ties: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang has said Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son’s attendance at the 2023 Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) and official visit to France from June 5-8 would provide an opportunity to reaffirm the common perception of the vision of the bilateral relations and the determination to promote deeper and closer connections between the two countries, particularly in meeting their requirements in the new context.

Politics Vietnamese naval ship joins naval exercise in Indonesia Ship 20 of the Naval Region 3’s Brigade 172 anchored in Makassar, Sulawesi, Indonesia, on June 4 to participate in the 4th Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK), according to the Quan doi Nhan dan newspaper.