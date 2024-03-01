World Laos, Timor Leste bolster cooperation General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith held talks with visiting President of Timor Leste Jose Ramos-Horta on February 29.

World Thailand moves towards 5th industrial revolution Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is eyeing foreign investment in cloud computing with a bigger goal than making Thailand a digital hub, according to Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, a Thai trade representative.

World Thailand deploys rainmaking planes to battle drought, pollution​ The Thai government plans to deploy 30 aircraft nationwide for cloud-seeding operations to induce artificial rain to battle air pollution and ease dry weather conditions in the main crop-growing areas.

World Indonesia asks social media platform X to remove gambling ads Indonesia’s Communications and Information Ministry (Kominfo) summoned representatives from the Singapore office of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to address concerns regarding online gambling advertisements on the platform.