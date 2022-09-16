Politics Party officials discuss disciplinary actions against violating collectives, individuals of Hai Duong Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on September 16 to consider disciplinary measures against some collectives, incumbent and former officials of Hai Duong province for their wrongdoings.

Politics Lao revolutionary youth union delegation visits Bac Ninh Secretary of Bac Ninh’s provincial Party Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan on September 16 hosted a reception for a delegation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union’s Central Committee led by its Secretary Monxay Laomuasong.

Politics Vietnam takes important strides in relations with US: ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung said Vietnam has recorded important progress in its relations with the US while addressing an event held in Washington DC on September 16 (Vietnam time).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 16.