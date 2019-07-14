Australian triathlete Steve McKenna (L) wins the title of the IPPGroup Challenge Vietnam 2019 Triathlon (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Australian triathlete Steve McKenna won the title of the IPPGroup Challenge Vietnam 2019 Triathlon, which took place in Nha Trang city in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on July 14.



The competition, the second of its kind, was co-held by the event planning company Pulse Active and the provincial Department of Culture and Sports as part of activities of the National Tourism Year 2019 in Khanh Hoa.



It drew the participation of 500 triathletes from 31 countries and territories, including 273 Vietnamese.



The race started at the 2/4 square, where participants swam 1.9km in the sea. Afterward, they joined a 90km cycling race and then a 21km run.



According to the organisers, prizes for professional male and female winners totalled nearly 350 million VND (15,120 USD).



Meanwhile, the top Vietnamese male and female triathletes will receive slots to compete in the Challenge Taiwan 2020.-VNA