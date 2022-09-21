Society Vietnamese fleeing Bavet casino handed over by Cambodia authorities Border guards of the south-eastern province of Tay Ninh received 92 Vietnamese nationals who were handed over by Cambodian authorities at Moc Bai International Border Gate on September 21.

Society Da Nang’s ambulance journey management utility launched An ambulance journey supervision and management utility has been launched on DanaMap or Danang Smart City app in the central city of Da Nang.

Society Dong Thap combines bamboo conservation with ecotourism Realising the values of bamboo, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has been working to conserve bamboo varieties in combination with ecotourism development over the past years, head a seminar on September 20.