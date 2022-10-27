Business Vietnam-RoK investment partnership thrives over three decades Since the Republic of Korea (RoK) started to invest in Vietnam in the 1990s, especially since the two countries set up their bilateral diplomatic relations in 2009, the country has become an important investor of Vietnam with capital rising year after year.

Business Thai Binh seeks stronger partnership with French localities, businesses Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thai Binh Nguyen Khac Than has visited France to seek stronger partnership with Auvergne - Rhone – Alpes region and French partners in general.