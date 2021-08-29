World Vietnam remains favoured destination for foreign investment despite COVID-19: Australian newspaper Vietnam is likely to remain foreign investors’ favoured destination despite the COVID-19 resurgence ravaging across the country, The Australia Financial Review (ARF) said in a story published earlier this week.

Business CPI picks up 1.79 percent in eight months, lowest in five years: GSO The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the first eight months of 2021 picked up 1.79 percent year-on-year, the lowest increase for the same period since 2016, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on August 29.

Business Vietnam’s export turnover up 21.5 percent in eight months Vietnam’s export turnover in the first eight months of 2021 rose by 21.5 percent year on year to 212.5 billion USD , despite a decline of 5.4 percent in August, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on August 29.

Business Vietnam’s overseas investment soars 74 percent in eight months Vietnam’s overseas investment surged 74.1 percent year on year to 575 million USD in the first eight months of 2021, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.